Valley families find a different way to celebrate Easter

Easter is typically a time where families across the Rio Grande Valley go to church and then get together with extended family.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, families had to find another way to celebrate.

"We can't go anywhere or go visit family or anything so it's difficult, very difficult," says Mari Gonzalez. "We couldn't even go to church today like we do every year to celebrate Jesus' resurrection."

Staying at home didn't stop her from continuing a beloved Easter tradition: Making cascarones.

Gonzalez says giving her kids a sense of normalcy during this pandemic was important to her, even though she knows this Easter won't be the same for her kids.

