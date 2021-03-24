Valley Farmers Say Increasing Temperatures Affecting Water Supply
WESLACO – Some Rio Grande Valley farmers say they are already running out of water due to the rise in temperatures.
The record heat has some farmers irrigating more, which can lead to a higher risk of running low on their supply.
KRGV’s Taylor Winkel explains how costly this can be for the farmers affected.
Watch the video above for the full story.
