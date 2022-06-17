Valley firearms instructor offering free license to carry courses to Valley teachers
Related Story
News
An area firearm instructor is offering free license to carry courses to Valley teachers and school staff. Emmanuel Martinez,... More >>
News Video
-
TxDOT preparing for hurricane season by organizing evacuation plans
-
Food pantries helping the public amid rising grocery costs
-
Mission Police Department hoping to expand mental health program
-
DPS: Aircraft pilot suffers minor injuries following emergency landing in Weslaco
-
Valley residents speak on how they're handing gas prices