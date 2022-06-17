x

Valley firearms instructor offering free license to carry courses to Valley teachers

An area firearm instructor is offering free license to carry courses to Valley teachers and school staff.

Emmanuel Martinez, a firearms instructor with Operation Shield, says his goal was to get 100 school personnel licenses to carry permits this summer.

So far, 70 people have taken the course.

"Even with a license to carry, they still cannot carry in the school,' Martinez said. "However, at least they know a little more of the laws and what they can do with their firearm and how to respond to an active shooter."

The active-shooter courses focus on situational awareness, meaning you know what's going on, then you react accordingly.

