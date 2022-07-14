x

Valley firefighters back home after Brooks County blanket fire

Several Valley fire crews are back at home after spending the night fighting a large bush fire near Falfurrias. 

First responders say the fire dubbed the blanket fire and is now 70% contained as of Monday night.

So far, 5400 acres have burned. 

Valley firefighters back home after Brooks County blanket fire
