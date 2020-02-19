x

Valley Flood Victims Receive Backpacks of School Supplies

MONTE ALTO- With the start of the school year just around the corner, some valley flood victims received backpacks of supplies as their families work to get back on their feet.

"They don't have a whole lot and the little that they have, they just lost," said supply donor, Israel Coronado.

In total, more than 150 backpacks were given out.

Saturday, July 20 2019
