Valley Flood Victims Receive Backpacks of School Supplies
Related Story
MONTE ALTO- With the start of the school year just around the corner, some valley flood victims received backpacks of supplies as their families work to get back on their feet.
"They don't have a whole lot and the little that they have, they just lost," said supply donor, Israel Coronado.
In total, more than 150 backpacks were given out.
CHANNEL 5's Cecilia Gutierrez was at Saturday's event.
Click the video above for the full story.
News
MONTE ALTO- With the start of the school year just around the corner, some valley flood victims received backpacks of... More >>
News Video
-
Mission approves controlled firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration
-
Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance
-
Valley doctor explains how long viruses can last on surfaces
-
Candidates in Cameron County sheriff's race call for change
-
Officials encourage Willacy County residents to vote due to low turnout history