Valley GOP candidates make final voting push

Tuesday will be the final chance for voters to make their choice for the midterms.

Candidates want to get as many supporters as they can to the polls.

The Republican Party is hosting an event Sunday for local candidates with some big forces in the GOP.

Headliners at Sunday's rally include minority leader Congressman Kevin McCarthy, party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and former speaker Newt Gingrich.

The trio is at the Sunday's rally to add support to Monica De La Cruz, who is going up against Michelle Vallejo for the district 15 seats; Mayra Flores, who is running for district 34 against Vicente Gonzalez; and Cassy Garcia, who is facing off against Henry Cuellar for district 28.

The event ends at 6:30 p.m.