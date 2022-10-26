Valley grandmother raises awareness on the dangers of fentanyl abuse

Raising awareness on fentanyl has been a goal for one Valley grandmother.

Jackie Paddock lost her grandson to fentanyl abuse and now, she wants others around the Valley to know some of the warning signs, so they don't lose a loved one.

Over the weekend, Paddock shared memories of her grandson William Barrett.

"He was sweet, genuine good heart," Paddock said. "Real quiet, real humble, loved to surf. He was just an awesome human and I just miss him so much."

Paddock says she raised Barrett since he was two years old.

Barrett lost both his parents to the Queen Isabella Causeway collapse in 2001, and nearly a year ago Paddock lost her grandson.

"By the time I got to the hospital the kidneys had already started shutting down, so he died Christmas night," Paddock said.

In the last years of his life, Paddock says her grandson was in and out of rehab, struggling to end his addiction to fentanyl.

"It literally takes over your entire life," Paddock said. "William was an active surfer, he quit surfing, he was an avid scuba diver and spear fisherman, and he quit doing all of that. William played three different instruments, and he quit music."

Paddock now spends her time helping spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl use.

