Valley groups team up to build a healthier community

A lot of people in the Rio Grande Valley have diabetes or know someone who does.

It's very common in the area and there is now a new effort aimed at helping people make better food choices.

"[The Valley is known for] the obesity rates, type 2 diabetes and now we're being known for the most foot amputations or limb amputations," Unidos Contra La Diabetes CEO Moises Arjona Jr. said.

For the past 10 years, it has been Arjona's mission to fight the causes of diabetes in the Valley.

"At the end of the day, I want to be out of a job," Arjona said.

Arjona runs Unidos Contra La Diabetes, a local group 'united against diabetes.'

"If diabetes rates get controlled in the RGV and we don't see high rates anymore and obesity rates are controlled, that's a great thing for us," Arjona said.

Now, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas wants to join the fight alongside organizations and local government leaders.

"But to make it really successful, we need every aspect of the community to get behind it," Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas CEO Jaime Wesolowski said.

Since last month, Wesolowski's team has been meeting with faith groups, restaurants, grocery stores and leaders from Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and Pharr to see who will partner for the Blue Zone Communities Initiative.

"We're going to evaluate all four cities to see which one or two maybe are the best fit and the most ready to become a Blue Zone city," Wesolowski said.

Blue Zones are places around the world where people often live past 100 years old, thanks to healthy diets and lifestyles.

Over the next few months, Methodist Healthcare Ministries will hold community listening sessions while Arjona's organization will survey people on the ground.

"Go back to the door knocking, dropping off flyers, mailing them all out," Arjona said.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries will choose one city to study.

Once their report is ready, it will give local leaders a blueprint to help create changes that help people live healthier and longer.

Watch the video above for the full story.