Valley Hair Salon Claims Customer Left Without Paying

WESLACO – A Weslaco hair salon is searching for one of their clients who they say took off without paying the bill.

Priscilla Rodriguez is a manager and hair stylist at High Point Hair Salon. She said she spent nearly two hours toning, cutting, and fixing the roots of her woman's hair.

"I was gonna attempt to style her hair but she had no time for it," she said.

The alleged thief followed her hairstylist to the counter to pay and handed over what’s described as an “instant issue debit card.”

Rodriguez said the client stepped out of the establishment while she was busy running the card.

"I was assuming it was to wave down her ride, but I believe she did mention she wanted to show off her hair a little bit," she said.

After a couple of tries, the charge to the card didn’t go through.

“When it declined, I wanted to tell her but she wasn’t here. So, I swiped it again just to make sure it wasn’t a mistake on our end,” she said. “Once the second time it declined, that’s when we went around and I looked outside and that’s when I noticed, well, she was gone.”

In the surveillance footage, you can see the client make a getaway in a white sedan.

Rodriguez notified her mother Elvia, owner of the salon, who then called the Weslaco Police Department.

Weslaco police spokesperson Sgt. Bernie Garza recommends all Valley business owners ask for an ID when carrying out card transactions.

"Even if it doesn’t ask you, the cashier, the clerk at the time, you can ask the individual for a photo ID. You can do that yourself," he said.

Rodriguez tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS they're going to institute a strict ID policy for all card transactions.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.