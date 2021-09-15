Valley health experts push for vaccinations as Mu COVID-19 variant detected in Hidalgo County
As coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to rise across the Rio Grande Valley, health officials are now keeping a close eye on another COVID-19 variant and how it compares to the Delta.
As of Monday, the new B1621 COVID-19 variant, or Mu variant, detected by the World Health Organization in Colombia, has made its way to all 50 states, including one case in Hidalgo County.
Experts say if the Mu variant is not stopped quickly, the mutation could spread faster than the Delta variant.
