Valley health officials weigh in on concerns with traveling amid monkeypox spread

There are only two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Valley and a thousand more cases across the state, leaving travel to be a major concern.

The main message the Hidalgo County Health officials are trying to get across is for the public not to panic.

"If you are not a high-risk group, then probably you can watch with careful observation and keep informed," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. "If you are in the high risk group, then you absolutely should be seeking the vaccine."

Melendez says the Valley is just like every other community in the country, so it was just a matter of time before the first confirmed cases started popping up in our area.

Health officials want people to be more cautious if they are traveling outside the Valley.

"I'm not too convinced that, at this point, it will be native or here in the area to spread into a great extent," Melendez said. "I think the majority of it will come from the outside and into our community."

That does not mean people are discouraged from traveling, it just means to be aware of the level of transmission in the area you are traveling to.