Valley high schools given all clear following 'hoax' phone calls, officials said

Authorities are investigating after police responded to two separate reports of a shooting at two Valley high schools that turned out to be a hoax.

The McAllen and Brownsville police departments responded to reports of someone being shot at a restroom at McAllen Memorial High School and Lopez Early College High School, respectively.

Both calls came in Wednesday afternoon. McAllen Memorial was placed on a hold, while Lopez Early College was placed on a lockdown.

In a statement, the Brownsville Independent School District said the lockdown was done out of abundance of caution and a precautionary measure.

“The district would like to assure our families that your child was safe and secure at all times,” the district said in a statement.

The McAllen ISD Police Department is investigating the phone call made at their school, according to district spokesman Mark May added.