Valley Homes Previously Connected to Criminal Activity to be Auctioned

WESLACO - Dozens of homes and businesses in the Rio Grande Valley are ready to be auctioned off by the government after being involved in criminal investigations within the past year.

Mike Lewis is an auctioneer contracted by the government to sell these lands.

Lewis says this year the Valley has seen approximately 50 properties seized; now they wait for the criminal cases to close in court.

“The frequency is high in the Valley; It's probably one of the bigger places in the country,” he says.

Lewis tells us around 20 have already been sold, and adds these numbers are high when you compare them to the rest of the country.

For resident, Roberto Sanchez, these properties being formerly connected to criminal activity does not stop him from shopping.

“I have gone to the car auctions, but not for houses,” he says.

Sanchez adds he would personally invest or make one of these homes his.

He says as long as the government clears any illegal activity.

Lewis says people should not be scared in buying these properties, since the government makes sure the criminal case is closed before selling.

For a property to be cleared to sell, it can take up to a year or more.

For a list of properties up for auction, you can visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury website.

For more information watch the video above.