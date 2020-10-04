x

Valley hospitals concerned about capacity as more coronavirus patients are admitted

With the number of COVID-19 cases surging across the Rio Grande Valley, many hospitals are now concerned about capacity.

Hospitals are trying to find ways to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients.

In Hidalgo County, three potential overflow sites have been identified and are going through a state approval process. One of the sites will be picked once it's approved by the state.

Watch the video for the full story.

3 months ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 11:11:00 PM CDT June 24, 2020
