Valley hospitals concerned about capacity as more coronavirus patients are admitted
Related Story
With the number of COVID-19 cases surging across the Rio Grande Valley, many hospitals are now concerned about capacity.
Hospitals are trying to find ways to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients.
In Hidalgo County, three potential overflow sites have been identified and are going through a state approval process. One of the sites will be picked once it's approved by the state.
