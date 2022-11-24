Valley hospitals short staffed and reaching capacity

Valley hospitals are reaching capacity, and with 27 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available Valley-wide, some medical experts say hospitals are on diversion.

While more ICU beds are becoming available, hospital officials across the Valley say they don't have the staffing necessary to fill those beds with people, creating long wait times for EMS companies transporting patients.

"What would normally take us an hour is sometimes taking up to 13 hours to unload a patient at a hospital," Chief Operating Officer for Med Care EMS Mack Gilbert said. "To their credit, the hospitals are working with us at that time, but there's just no place to put these patients."

