Valley hospitals taking extra precautions with cancer patients

HARLINGEN – Medical professionals have been extra busy during the pandemic.

They’re not dealing with just the coronavirus. Cancer patients are being treated daily at Harlingen Medical Center and preventative measures continue to make sure those battling cancer are safe.

Todd Shenkenberg is a medical cancer specialist at the center. He says with what they know now about COVID-19, it doesn't appear that patients battling cancer would be more susceptible to the virus.

However, because cancer patients' immune system is typically weaker, they should take more precautions.

Watch the video for the full story.