Valley hospitals taking measures to prevented spread of novel coronavirus

MCALLEN – Precautionary measures are in place at Rio Grande Valley hospitals following the recent developments on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control created signs asking people to monitor their health if they’ve been to China, which are posted at McAllen Medical Center.

There have been zero case of the virus in the Valley, even in Texas.

Ana Flores, the head of the infection prevention and control, says the hospital has a system, as a precaution. If they believe someone could have the virus, they’ll be placed in a quarantine room, with limited access inside and out with a controlled ventilato

