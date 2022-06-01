Valley industry leaders offer possible solution for supply chain issues

Local leaders in the manufacturing industry say that multinational companies are going to have to consider moving closer to their consumers in order to avoid supply chain issues.

The pandemic didn’t pump the breaks on commercial truck traffic on the Anzaldúas bridge — but it did create a major shake-up.

Some local industry leaders say if products are made closer to home, it could end-up benefiting everyone. According to official numbers, cross border commercial traffic brings in $33 billion to the Rio Grande Valley every year. That translates to 3 million jobs across Texas.

RELATED: Visit from state comptroller highlights impact of Anzalduas International Bridge

Part of the supply chain includes a highly-skilled workforce in Tamaulipas.

“We have plants in Reynosa that are being run by artificial intelligence,” said Keith Patridge with the McAllen Economic Development Corp.

With more cargo traffic coming in from Mexico to the U.S., the Anzaldúas bridge is planning on building more inspection stations for those trucks, which will cost the bridge $50 million coming from those who pay tolls at the bridge and Texas tax payers.