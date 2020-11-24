Valley Land Fund backs out of deal to sell land for border wall

The Valley Land Fund recently backed out of an agreement to sell property in Salineño to the federal government for the border wall.

Located just south of Falcon Dam, the Salineño property is popular among birders.

More than 70 different types of birds have been observed on the property.

Debralee Garcia-Rodriguez, the executive director of the Valley Land Fund, said the federal government wanted to acquire the property to build a section of border wall.

If a property owner refuses to sell, the federal government typically files a lawsuit and asks a judge to condemn the land.

After being advised by an attorney that the Valley Land Fund probably would lose in court, the board decided to sell the property.

The board, though, later reversed itself.

"We really figured out there's no possible way that we can sell this piece of property," Garcia-Rodriguez said.

Garcia-Rodriguez said she's hopeful the government will halt land condemnation lawsuits when President-Elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes office.

