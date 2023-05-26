Valley Law Enforcement on Alert after San Antonio Shooting

MCALLEN - The murder of a San Antonio police officer has Rio Grande Valley law enforcement on high alert.

Officer Miguel Moreno died early Friday morning.

On Thursday, Moreno and his partner, Julio Cavazos, were shot as they approached a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Sgt. Andrew Perez said he told his deputies about fallen officer Miguel Moreno.

"So, we remind the deputies if you feel uncomfortable on a traffic stop or any call for service to always request that second unit to be on standby for safety measures, and hopefully to prevent a situation from occurring, like what happened in San Antonio,” said Perez.

Perez said the distance between the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio doesn’t matter.

"Even though it occurred in San Antonio, about four to five hours away from home, I can tell you we are deeply saddened. And we as a whole and community members we want to work together and build our relationships,” he said.

Perez said when deputies are on patrol they need to stay alert.

“To always be careful, to be prepared, to always have that in the back of your mind that something worse can happen it's the unexpected,” he said.

The two San Antonio officers were shot during a traffic stop. Perez said they’re similar stops constables help assist other agencies with.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS recently had the opportunity to see what it's like on these traffic stops.

“We want to get as much information as possible to our dispatcher on the type of vehicle that deputy constable is conducting a traffic stop on. Vehicle description [and] how many occupants are in the vehicle," explained Perez. "You just never know. From a civil process, to a traffic stop, to any call for service that something can go worse."

Perez said he'll continue to alert his deputies and have them come home safe.

Officer Miguel Moreno was a nine-year veteran of the police force. Authorities said Moreno’s partner, officer Julio Cavazos, was shot and returned fire on the gunman, 34-year-old Andrew Bice.

Authorities said Bice was killed in the shootout and another person was in the car with him at the time of the shooting. He’s said to be working with authorities.

Cavazos underwent surgery and is expected to recover.