Valley local coffee shop impacted by inflation

A local coffee shop has been affected by inflation and is facing struggles due to the cost of goods.

Weslaco's Daily Grind is a locally owned coffee shop that has been serving Valley customers for about five years.

Owner Adam Shidler says rising costs are making it hard to keep their prices down.

"The cost of goods - milk has gone up by almost a dollar a gallon over the last year and a half," Shidler said. "We average six gallons of milk a day, just one milk, so that's every day, at least a $7 difference. Doesn't sound like much but that's $1,000 a year."

Customers are also making changes.

"Instead of just sitting here and ordering left and right, I have cut back quite a bit," said customer Roel De Los Santos. "But the quality is still here, so I still come no matter what."

