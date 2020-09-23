Valley Made, Local Strong: Boots 'N Jeans

They're one of the original western stores in the Rio Grande Valley and they're still keeping boots on your feet and hats on your head even during the pandemic.

It started back in 1976 by Martin Masso's parents. They saw a need for more Western wear stores in the Valley and decided to open up shop.

The store really took off not long after, all thanks to a movie.

"Thank God Urban Cowboy hit at that time in the early 80’s which jump started our business," said Masso.

