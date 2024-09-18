Valley Made, Local Strong: Capricious Cake Shop

PHARR – Birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other memorable events are still happening in the midst in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

From cupcakes to cakes to empanadas, Capricious Cake Shop is still serving up treats for any special day. The shop is offering curbside and delivery for its sweet treats.

Jose Sepulveda, the owner, says they made adjustments with their staff, having them work more on busy days.

He says he applied for the Payment Protection Program, but funds from the program were wiped out before they could get them. That’s not stopping them from dishing out cakes.

The cake shop is located at 1201 South Jackson Road in Pharr. It's open everyday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.