Valley Made, Local Strong: Churritos Y Mas

Located at The Hub Food Truck Park in Pharr, Churritos Y Mas food truck has everything you need to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Pedro Rangel at Churritos Y Mas says the family business wanted to offer something different to customers.

"We offer churros with ice cream, churrito bites, funnel cakes," Rangel said. "And the greatest thing that people want [at] the moment are the churro cheesecake bites."

Among other crowd favorites is the concha cut in half filled with Nutella hazelnut cocoa spread, fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream.

Everything is made fresh and outdoor seating is available.

Watch the video for the full story.