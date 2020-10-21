Valley Made, Local Strong: Code RGV
Related Story
How computer programs work remains a mystery to many people.
Not to Code RGV.
The eight-year-old organization specializes in making technical information easy to understand.
"We teach programs about robotics, programs about drones, programs about coding, how to write code, how to write programs, how to write apps, and it was such a fun thing to do, said Drew Lentz, the founder of Code RGV.
Watch the video for the full story.
