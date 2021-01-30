Valley Made, Local Strong: Debi Lou Modeling Academy

Debi Lou Modeling in McAllen started in 2010 with pageants, but soon switched gears after the industry began to change.

"When I saw that pageants were going more runway, then I opened up Debi Lou Modeling Academy, the first of its kind in South Texas," said Debi Chavez.

The academy offers modeling classes and more.

"The name came from a production company that Lucille Ball and Desi Arnes had called Desi Lou productions,” Chavez said. “Well, Debi is my name and my husband is Lou so Debi Lou Productions."

It's not just modeling, with her other company, Chavez has had other successes with two students making it to the Miss USA stage.

So the next time you're looking to work the runway or enter a pageant, check out Debi Lou Modeling in McAllen: They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.