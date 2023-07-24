x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Grapevine Cafe & Coffeehouse

Down busy Padre boulevard, you'll find a hidden gem: The Grapevine Cafe and Coffee House.

Since 1999, the food and service can't be beat.

"Our food is from farm to table, you can't get any better than that," said Chef and General Manager Rafell Rodriguez.

It's not just the food. The coffee is great too. They roast and grind their own coffee in house.

