Valley Made, Local Strong: Grapevine Cafe & Coffeehouse
Related Story
Down busy Padre boulevard, you'll find a hidden gem: The Grapevine Cafe and Coffee House.
Since 1999, the food and service can't be beat.
"Our food is from farm to table, you can't get any better than that," said Chef and General Manager Rafell Rodriguez.
It's not just the food. The coffee is great too. They roast and grind their own coffee in house.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Down busy Padre boulevard, you'll find a hidden gem: The Grapevine Cafe and Coffee House. Since 1999, the food... More >>
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals