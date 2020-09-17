Valley Made, Local Strong: Irma's Sweete Shoppe

Downtown Pharr has a lot of well known businesses, but one of the more famous ones has to be in the shape of a house.

Irma Elizondo, the owner of Irma's Sweet Shoppe, started with a bakery and ended up with a Pharr institution.

"I had three growing kids that loved cookies and in my time we didn't buy cookies and cupcakes from the stores we baked them ourselves,” Elizondo said.

It's not just good sweets and eats, the walls are entertaining as well.

Watch the video for the full story.