Valley Made, Local Strong: JPS Elite Fencing

Jeramy Gomez, owner of JPS Fencing, started from the ground up – just like the way he builds fences.

"When I first started in the fencing business I didn't know anything about fencing,” Gomez said. “I didn't know the different types of woods, or how deep you had to go in the ground, or the different types of nails; I mean there's a lot that comes with fencing. I literally learned from the ground up and my customers with the old job I used to work for, they loved my customer service so it was second nature to just go ahead and start my own since I was so good at it."

JPS Elite Fencing can do all sorts of fencing, but their specialty is a typical fence.

"Which is a 6-foot pressure treated privacy and we do hurricane fences but we also call it chain link fence," Gomez said.

With hurricane season here, having a sturdy fence is important, Gomez said.

Gomez takes pride in honesty and open communication with his customers.

"They can contact me at any time," Gomez said. "I'm one of the only 24 hour fencing businesses around so they love that they can contact me at any time and that I'm always up front and honest with them."

And they only take about two to three days from start to finish, Gomez said.

They make sure you're satisfied with your fence all the way down to the hinges on the doors.

So the next time you're looking for a privacy fence, or something a little fancier, contact JPS Elite Fencing. They're Valley Made and Local Strong.