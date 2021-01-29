Valley Made, Local Strong: Mami Elvas

A new food truck in Edinburg is serving up homecooked-style meals on-the-go.

Luisa DeLeon says even though the business opened during the pandemic, it's been a blast.

DeLeon and her mom took a leap of faith, and with a lot of hard work, they made sure Mami Elva had a place to share her talents with everyone.

"My mom had been cooking from home and and making plates, like to-go orders and delivery and that had been going really well for her," DeLeon said. "So, we thought we wanted to support her so we started advertising on Facebook and taking orders for her and helping her and that just kind of evolved."

DeLeon says Mami Elva cooks all of the food based on recipes that have been in the family for years.

The Edinburg food truck serves breakfast and lunch starting at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

You can find plates like enchiladas, carne guisada, and mole-- and of course, every meal is from scratch and made with love.

Check out Mami Elva's Kitchen on Facebook for their menu: They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.