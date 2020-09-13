Valley Made, Local Strong: Nuri
They say a dream is a wish your heart makes, but in this case, this dream was built on hard work.
From a young age, Roman Fuentes knew this is what he wanted to do, and he's worked his way from food trucks to getting this place.
Now they're putting a spin on traditional Mexican dishes.
"So we take traditional Mexican recipes. My wife is from Mexico, so the salsas and the Korean I know nothing about, but there's a lot of Korean chefs that do Mexican up in LA and New York and I said well, there's no Mexican chefs doing Korean," said Fuentes.
Thus, the Mexican-Korean fusion restaurant was born.
