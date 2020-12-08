Valley Made, Local Strong: Oh Kay's

Oh Kay's, located on 10th Street in McAllen, came from owner Kay Jancik's love for selling.

"So, I knew that I loved this relationship that you build in sales," Jancik said.

After working in sales for some time, she realized she wanted to be a shop keeper. When the owners of a shop she worked for decide to sell their store, she took the opportunity and opened her own.

"It just worked out," Jancik said. "It just evolved into this."

