Valley Made, Local Strong: Ramos BBQ

Ramos BBQ started small.

In the beginning, when the little building on North 10th Street didn't have air conditioning, everyone ate outside.

Through hard work, the Ramos family expanded their business from McAllen to San Antonio.

All food at Ramos BBQ and Catering, from the charro beans to the potato salad, is made from scratch.

"We've got beef ribs. That seems to really be taking off," Joe Ramos said. "We have tweaked it a little bit and it seems to be a real good seller."

