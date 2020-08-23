Valley Made, Local Strong: Ramos BBQ
Related Story
Ramos BBQ started small.
In the beginning, when the little building on North 10th Street didn't have air conditioning, everyone ate outside.
Through hard work, the Ramos family expanded their business from McAllen to San Antonio.
All food at Ramos BBQ and Catering, from the charro beans to the potato salad, is made from scratch.
"We've got beef ribs. That seems to really be taking off," Joe Ramos said. "We have tweaked it a little bit and it seems to be a real good seller."
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Ramos BBQ started small. In the beginning, when the little building on North 10th Street didn't have air conditioning,... More >>
News Video
-
Trump supporters rally in McAllen ahead of Republican National Convention
-
Popularity of golf surges during pandemic, putting Palm View Golf Course on...
-
Army: Soldier missing from Fort Hood reported sexual abuse
-
Starr County holds convalescent plasma drive to fight COVID-19
-
Firefighters extinguish house fire in McAllen