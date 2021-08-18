Valley Made, Local Strong: RGV Lighting & Lettuce Eat
A Valley family business is keeping the lights on for customers and taking care of their appetites with home cooked meals.
New businesses can still have a lot of character, and that's exactly what can be found at RGV Lighting.
The business went from strictly construction to interior design. It now has all of the lighting fixtures people need: Lights in all shapes, colors, and designs for every room of the house.
Right next door, the business offers home cooked meals from a former firefighter and his family.
Watch the video for the full story.
