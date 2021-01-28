Valley Made, Local Strong: Snack Stop

The Snack Stop on South Cage Boulevard in Pharr was built from the ground up.

The Elizondo family started off small but slowly their snack shop started attracting more customers and they had to move to a bigger location.

The place takes you on a trip through time with it's 1950's theme around every corner.

"The atmosphere is amazing and the food is even better," Gerardo Elizondo Sr. said. "They have everything from tacos to snacks, to burgers and of course, milkshakes."

Watch the video for the full story.