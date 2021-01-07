Valley Made, Local Strong: Tacos Pepe

Tacos Pepe started small.

Juan and Alejandra Treviño made tacos at home and sold them two days a week.

The number of orders, though, quickly convinced them to open a restaurant.

"At first, we were a little bit skeptical. That, you know, during this whole pandemic it was going to be slow or it was not going to go as good as it had been at home," Alejandra Treviño said. "But with God's grace we are here today and we are doing great."

Tacos Pepe is now open Monday through Saturday at 2901 N. 10th Street in McAllen.

They offer ramen, tostadas and tortas, among other dishes.

Watch the video for the full story.