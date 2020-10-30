Valley Made, Local Strong: Teddy's Barbecue
Related Story
Teddy's Barbecue is known throughout Texas as one of the Valley's best.
Owner Joel Garcia started Teddy's Barbecue, which is named after his son, as a pop-up business at festivals and events. The popularity of his barbecue convinced Garcia to make Teddy's Barbecue a full-time job in September 2019.
Made-from-scratch sides, a wide variety of house-made sausage and, of course, amazing barbecue sets Teddy's apart from the rest.
Teddy's Barbecue is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Orders must be made in advance.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Teddy's Barbecue is known throughout Texas as one of the Valley's best. Owner Joel Garcia started Teddy's Barbecue ,... More >>
News Video
-
City of McAllen honoring the dead with "Dia De Los Muertos" altar
-
McAllen workplace center helps struggling vendors by offering pop-up shops
-
RGV school district not allowing transgender student to use girls restroom
-
CON MI GENTE: CAF Flying Warbirds
-
More migrant children crossing the border without their parents