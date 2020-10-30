Valley Made, Local Strong: Teddy's Barbecue

Teddy's Barbecue is known throughout Texas as one of the Valley's best.

Owner Joel Garcia started Teddy's Barbecue, which is named after his son, as a pop-up business at festivals and events. The popularity of his barbecue convinced Garcia to make Teddy's Barbecue a full-time job in September 2019.

Made-from-scratch sides, a wide variety of house-made sausage and, of course, amazing barbecue sets Teddy's apart from the rest.

Teddy's Barbecue is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Orders must be made in advance.

Watch the video for the full story.