Valley man accused of providing weapon used in deadly Matamoros kidnapping being held without bond

The man accused of supplying one of the weapons used in the deadly March 3 kidnapping in Matamoros waived his detention hearing Thursday.

Roberto Lugardo-Moreno will remain in federal custody without bond.

Court records show Lugardo-Moreno was arrested Saturday after Mexican authorities recovered an AR style pistol that was used in the deadly kidnappings of four U.S. citizens in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, according to the federal complaint against Moreno.

The gun was purchased by Lugardo-Moreno in 2019, the complaint stated.

Lugardo-Moreno is accused of selling the gun to someone he knew would hand it over to members of the Gulf Cartel.

The serial number on the gun — according to the complaint — matched the weapon recovered by Mexican authorities.