Valley man accused of soliciting 10-year-old Edinburg girl online

A 25-year-old man was arrested last week after enticing a 10-year-old Edinburg girl into sending him nude photos and videos of herself, records show.

Miguel E. Gonzalez is facing federal charges in connection with the investigation.

According to a criminal complaint, Gonzalez was identified as the man who enticed the girl into sending him the images and video through SnapChat and iMessage.

Between June 8 and June 9, Gonzalez attempted to get the girl to meet with him, and even instructed her to lie to her mom about his age, so she would let her meet him.

The girl was interviewed by agents with Homeland Security Investigations on Aug. 14, where she identified Gonzalez as the man she sent the photos and videos to.

Court records show Gonzalez was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 14. A detention hearing for him is set for Tuesday, Sept. 19.