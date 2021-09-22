Valley Man Concerned after Receiving Bank Statement Unsealed
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man is concerned after receiving his bank statement, which contained personal information, in an unsealed envelope.
“I got this bank statement, open. Never had there been any attempt for it to be sealed,” explains James Crowe.
He feels he’s not more vulnerable to identity theft.
KRGV’s Christian Colón spoke with a U.S. Postal Service representative who says no liquid substance was used to seal it.
The Chief Operating Officer for First Community Bank, Joaquin Lopez, apologizes for the inconvenience and adds a couple others have complained about unsealed envelopes.
He says they depend on a third party to take the bank statements, seal them and provide a postage stamp.
