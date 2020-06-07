Valley man recovers from coronaviurs after plasma transfusion

Rio Grande Valley resident, Matias Rios, recovered from coronavirus after two weeks on a ventilator – his recovery made possible by a plasma donation.

Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance officials say 24 hours after Rios received a transfusion of convalescent plasma he was taken off the ventilator.

Rios is among 17 patients in the Valley to be successfully treated with plasma.

To learn about donating plasma call DHR at 956-215-3166 or 956-342-4896.

For more information watch the video above.



