Valley man seeks answers after being charged more than $1,200 for food stamps

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man says he's being charged for overpayment of food stamps he claims he never applied for.

Late last month, Jesus Garces received a notice in the mail from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission saying that he owed $1,251 for overpayment of food stamps.

Garces wanted answers, so he went to the health and human services office in Edinburg. He was told his aunt, who was not his legal guardian, applied for food stamps using his name and information back in 2005.

When his aunt passed away in 2007, Garces was told he was responsible for approximately four months of overpaid food stamps.

Watch the video for the full story.