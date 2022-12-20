Valley Man Speaks on Last Minute Christmas Shopping
MCALLEN – Closing time has arrived for a lot of chain stores in the Rio Grande Valley.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS took a look inside Tuesday's last minute rush and the lessons shoppers might have learned.
Patience was a must for Christmas Eve shoppers.
"It's pretty much human nature, everybody waits till the last minute," says Joe Moreno, a holiday shopper.
Most stores are closed Tuesday night and won't reopen until after Christmas.
Watch the video for the full story.
