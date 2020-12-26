Valley man speaks out from inside a COVID-19 unit

Nearly 300 people in Hidalgo County will spend the Christmas holiday inside the hospital fighting COVID-19. One of those people is 72-year-old Oscar Ramirez.

After the Thanksgiving holiday Ramirez went to DHR Health and has not left since.

He said many still don’t understand how serious the coronavirus is.

"They come in without masks," Ramirez said. "You stop them and get their attention, but they think it's a game."

