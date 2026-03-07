Valley man with family in Israel shares fears after deadly missile strike

Iran launched missiles at Israel over the weekend, striking near Jerusalem and killing at least nine people in a direct hit on a shelter, leaving Rio Grande Valley residents with family in the region worried about their safety.

Jonah Goldberg, who has more than a dozen family members in Israel, said the attack makes the danger feel more immediate.

"A million thoughts go through my mind when I hear that and the first thought is about my family," Goldberg said. "I worry about them every day, and this is not something new for me unfortunately. Everybody really has to live with that danger right now."

His family members have shelters and have stayed safe so far, but the direct hit has put him on edge.

"That makes it more real that it is not guaranteed they are going to be fine," Goldberg said.

Goldberg attends services at Temple Emanuel in McAllen, where Rabbi Nathan Farb leads the congregation.

"Ultimately this is something that we here at home keep a close eye on," Farb said.

The synagogue has security measures in place, including partnerships with local law enforcement.

"That has helped us directly through providing officers and increased patrols when there are times of heightened alerts like we have now," Farb said.

Goldberg said the ongoing conflict has created a need to stay vigilant, but he will continue attending services.

"We are living through a time of incredible antisemitism and it's disheartening but, I am still going to go to the synagogue and I am still going to be me," Goldberg said.

