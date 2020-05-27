x

Valley Marine walks 22 miles to honor fallen state trooper

Related Story

A Rio Grande Valley Marine made sure fallen heroes were remembered this Memorial Day.

Gilbert Villarreal completed a 22-mile ruck march from Mission to La Joya with a 22-pound ruck on his back to honor fallen State Trooper Moises Sanchez and veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Villarreal says he felt a connection to Sanchez through the Marine Corps and the number 22 represents the number of veterans who commit suicide every day.

Watch the video above for further details.

News
Valley Marine walks 22 miles to honor...
Valley Marine walks 22 miles to honor fallen state trooper
A Rio Grande Valley Marine made sure fallen heroes were remembered this Memorial Day. Gilbert Villarreal completed a 22-mile... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 6:46:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020
Radar
7 Days