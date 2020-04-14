Valley medical expert advises health care workers to create makeshift masks

BROWNSVILLE – A local medical expert is sharing an alternative to masks used by medical professionals.

With the shortage of personal protective equipment, Jorge Alvarez, CEO and clinical director at Nova Vita Wellness Center, says health care workers can find the supplies to create a makeshift mask at most medical facilities. He says all they need is a circuit filter, circuit mask, and two rubber bands or any piece of thread.

With the help of a partner, Alvarez says they were experimenting with different ideas for weeks.

