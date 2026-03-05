Valley Metro reroutes bus after three near-crashes in Harlingen

Valley Metro changed where one of its buses stops after drivers reported three close calls at a Harlingen intersection in the past year.

Bus drivers turning from 76 Drive onto Austin Avenue were struggling to see oncoming traffic, according to Valley Metro Operations Manager Rene Garza.

"Almost a year ago, some of the drivers had reported some near misses," Garza said.

The corner of Austin Avenue and 76 Drive created visibility problems that put drivers and passengers at risk.

"On that street, when you're going to make a right-hand turn, there's a lot of bushes that are in the way and it's difficult for the driver to see any oncoming traffic," Garza said.

The dangerous turn also slowed down the entire route, causing riders to miss their connections.

"If you're using that bus to travel or transfer to the Harlingen terminal, you could possibly miss the second transfer," Garza said.

Starting this week, Route 41 will skip Austin Avenue completely.

Drivers will now head north on 1st Street to Sunshine Strip instead, cutting down travel time and avoiding the risky intersection.

Channel 5 News reached out to Harlingen city officials about the visibility and speeding concerns, but a response had not received by the time this story went on the air on Wednesday evening.

