Valley Military Camps Cleared Out

DONNA - Tents and troops that once occupied Camp Donna were gone as of Saturday afternoon.

From early November to mid-December the camp served as a base of operations for military troops sent to the border, it is now a vacant field.

The military camp set up in Weslaco at a shutdown furniture store was also emptied late December.

According to the U.S. Northern Command, about 700 troops remain in Texas.

Their original mission was set to end December 15th. The extended mission is now set to end January 31st.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS was told troops can reestablish support operations in the Valley if needed.

