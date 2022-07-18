x

Valley Missionary Group on Standby to Visit Guatemala Following Volcanic Eruption

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley group who makes a yearly visit to Guatemala is on standby following the deadly volcanic eruption.

The missionaries and doctors head to Guatemala every year to provide homes and medical attention to those in need.

Though the group is scheduled to make their visit in the fall, they may have to redirect their plans.  

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with a dentist who works with St. John’s Episcopal Church in McAllen on these mission trips.

